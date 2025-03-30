StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $332.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $275.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.92.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

