Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

