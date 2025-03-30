Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 453,914 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 453,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £1,615,933.84 ($2,091,552.99).
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 348.70 ($4.51) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 315.30 ($4.08) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($6.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.
Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.28) to GBX 465 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 430 ($5.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.