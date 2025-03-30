Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 453,914 Shares

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 453,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £1,615,933.84 ($2,091,552.99).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 348.70 ($4.51) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 315.30 ($4.08) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($6.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.16. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.28) to GBX 465 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 430 ($5.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.