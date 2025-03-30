Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Andy M. Ransom Sells 453,914 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 453,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £1,615,933.84 ($2,091,552.99).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 348.70 ($4.51) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 315.30 ($4.08) and a one year high of GBX 517.60 ($6.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.16. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 485 ($6.28) to GBX 465 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 430 ($5.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.