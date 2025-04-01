Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,785,741 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785,741 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $812,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 998,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.