ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

