Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Acquires New Holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. ASP Isotopes makes up approximately 0.3% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 334,836 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 991,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 854.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 189,697 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPI stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

