Comparing Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) and Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innospec and Aduro Clean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aduro Clean Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 886.19%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than Innospec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 1.93% 12.27% 8.54% Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innospec and Aduro Clean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Innospec and Aduro Clean Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.85 billion 1.28 $139.10 million $1.42 66.73 Aduro Clean Technologies $299,021.00 482.18 N/A N/A N/A

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innospec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innospec beats Aduro Clean Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

