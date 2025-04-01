Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTWO. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

