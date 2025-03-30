Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL) Insider Sells A$403,999.99 in Stock

Pureprofile Ltd (ASX:PPL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Filz sold 11,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$403,999.99 ($254,088.05).
Pureprofile Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of 638.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Pureprofile Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pureprofile
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pureprofile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pureprofile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.