RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,138 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

