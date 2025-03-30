Top Digital Media Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily operate in the digital media industry, which includes online content creation, streaming services, social media, and digital advertising. These companies capitalize on the shift from traditional media to digital platforms, enabling users to access entertainment, news, and information electronically. As a sector, digital media stocks often reflect the rapid technological changes and evolving consumer habits towards digital consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. 13,233,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $314.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.44 on Friday, reaching $385.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,955. Adobe has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

