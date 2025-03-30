Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to experience above-average expansion in terms of revenue and earnings compared to the broader market. These companies typically reinvest profits back into their business rather than paying dividends, which often results in higher valuations due to anticipated future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $40.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 40,982,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.26. 4,998,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $20.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $947.48. The company had a trading volume of 568,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $978.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $991.44. The company has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Recommended Stories