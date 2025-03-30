Top Apparel Stocks To Research – March 30th

Lululemon Athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, NIKE, Target, and GameStop are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and retailing of clothing, footwear, and fashion accessories. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, seasonal demand, and broader economic factors, making their performance closely tied to changes in fashion and market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $48.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.06. 12,900,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,794. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.04. 5,316,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $929.66. 2,099,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,143. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.54.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.08. 14,780,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. 19,564,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. NIKE has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,696,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.77. 44,685,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

