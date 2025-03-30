Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.