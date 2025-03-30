Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $127,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

View Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.