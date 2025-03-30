Intrust Bank NA Has $794,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $157.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.