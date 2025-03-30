UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,393 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $369.02 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.