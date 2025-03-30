Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE OHI opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

