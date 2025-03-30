WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 18,013 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 218.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Civeo were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Civeo by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

