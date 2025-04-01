Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

