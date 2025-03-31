21,860 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,966,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 82,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

