Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $203.87

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

