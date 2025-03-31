AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.08 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

