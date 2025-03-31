GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.52. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 131,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,626.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

