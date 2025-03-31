Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Hexcel Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HXL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

