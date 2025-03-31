Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.12) by $9.56. The company had revenue of $1,000 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.