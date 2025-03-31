Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

EPC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

