BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $260,574.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.
BIOLASE Company Profile
