Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.20 million, a PE ratio of -299.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

