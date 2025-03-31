StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 86.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

