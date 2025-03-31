Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Shares of LSPD opened at $9.08 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 829,577 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

