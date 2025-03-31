Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. D. Boral Capital began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.16 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

