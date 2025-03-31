Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,719.36. This represents a 9.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

