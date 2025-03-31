Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration
In related news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,719.36. This represents a 9.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
