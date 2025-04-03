BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 215,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,976. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.