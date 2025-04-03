BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 215,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,976. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.