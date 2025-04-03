Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.48 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 19841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $655.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.