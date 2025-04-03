Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 800412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,621,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 648,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

