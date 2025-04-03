American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 31768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

