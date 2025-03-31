Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $67.60

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $66.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

