Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $67.60

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Shares of CHEF opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $66.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 2.28.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.
