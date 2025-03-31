Head-To-Head Contrast: Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) vs. Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) and Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neurogene and Rapport Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -32.81% -27.96% Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurogene and Rapport Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene $925,000.00 233.18 -$36.32 million ($4.27) -3.40 Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.79 million ($13.84) -0.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rapport Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neurogene. Neurogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapport Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.4% of Neurogene shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Neurogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neurogene and Rapport Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 7 1 3.13 Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurogene currently has a consensus price target of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 311.85%. Rapport Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.26%. Given Neurogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neurogene is more favorable than Rapport Therapeutics.

Summary

Neurogene beats Rapport Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc., a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease. It has a license agreement with The University of North Carolina, the University of Edinburgh, Virovek, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

