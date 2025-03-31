Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.