Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
