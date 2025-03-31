Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DUOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 36,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duos Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

