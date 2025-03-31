Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Expands By 36.1%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JCDecaux Price Performance
Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $18.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
See Also
