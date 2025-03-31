MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $17.09. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 37,797 shares.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of -4.76.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

