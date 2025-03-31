Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 499,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,542. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $335.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

