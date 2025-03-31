Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 94321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMNM

Immunome Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,386. This represents a 58.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 302,916 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.