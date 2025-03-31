Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 427.65 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 429.98 ($5.56), with a volume of 190449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.20 ($5.82).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.92.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 46.48 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.