Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $342.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.53. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $321.93 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.