B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 19,182 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $263.55 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

