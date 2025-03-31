BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 922,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter.

BOE opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

