Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $160.62 and last traded at $162.74. Approximately 9,068,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 30,293,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

Specifically, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

